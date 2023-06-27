The national median rent price was less in May than it was a year ago with a drop of -0.57 percent.
Over the last nine months yearly increases have averaged 4.32 percent and have remained below 2.50 percent in each of the last five months. The yearly rent growth has been slowing down for nine months now and registering single digit growth from just under 9 percent to last month's 0.30 percent rise, the smallest increase in the last 37 months.
Short term changes have been negative in six of the last nine months since rent rates peaked in August 2022.
The national median rent is now $1,995, an increase of $28 over April's price. In August of 2022 rents were at their peak $2,053 but have gone down -1.38 percent since then.
Rent reached as low as $1,937 in February 2023 which was a -5.65 percent change from Augusts' peak. So, over a two-year period, rents stayed elevated rising 15.79 percent since May 2021 while adding over $270 to monthly rent bills.
A typically high season for rent renewals and new leases is approaching but allot the recent statistics point to a return to rising prices nationwide. Widespread trends in the rental industry, including new inventory and lower demand have driven price slow downs in recent months.
Also a factor that cannot be ignored in tracking rent prices is the availability of property in the rental business. Rapidly increasing growth in population can make the prices spike while a surplus of inventory will force prices down.
For right now many are renting high. For Oklahoma City an Apartment will typically rent for around $960 a month and a single family home $1,971.
In Oklahoma City renter occupied units make up 41 percent of the local housing market and the vacancy rate is at 9 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.