Last week, House Republicans passed legislation to fight against extreme executive overreach. In his first year, President Biden added more than $200 billion in new regulatory costs. These harmful regulations cost the American taxpayers over $2 trillion per year in compliance costs and economic losses.
The legislative branch must take back their authority as a coequal branch of government and take a serious look at regulations from across the federal government.
For the last two years, the Administration has abused its power by circumventing approval from Congress to propel their own agenda. These actions include excessive regulations across all executive agencies, the student loan scam, an open border crisis, and bans on oil and gas lease sales.
This is why House Republicans passed the REINS Act of 2023. The REINS Act, which I cosponsor, would require every new “major rule” proposed by federal agencies to be approved by both the House and Senate before going into effect. It would also preserve Congress’ authority to disapprove of a “nonmajor rule” through a joint resolution.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/congresswoman-bice-congressman-hern-seek-to-combat-inflation-and-rein-in-biden-administration-spending/article_89199034-ba17-11ed-887f-579e906d2cd7.html )
It is paramount that we reassert the legislative authority of Congress and restore the balance of power that has been swept under the rug by the executive branch.
The House should also consider my legislation, the Regulation Reduction Act, which requires that executive agencies repeal three or more rules before issuing new regulations.
Earlier this month, Biden vetoed the bipartisan bill nullifying his $400 billion student loan handout. Biden’s student loan scam would place a burden on the 100 million Americans who never went to college, and in turn, transfer wealth to those who have not yet paid off their debt. This translates to a cost of roughly $2,500 per American taxpayer. I am committed to halting this potentially illegal action.
Another way in which the President’s policy decisions have superseded authority is through his mortgage rule. If implemented, this rule would force lower-risk mortgage borrowers to help subsidize lower rates for high-risk borrowers.
That’s why I introduced the Free Market Mortgage Act of 2023, which would repeal the President’s regulation. Time and time again the Biden Administration has used the power of the pen and executive agencies to bypass Congress and fundamentally change how our country operates. We should not be punishing fiscally responsible home buyers while redistributing wealth. My legislation prevents the Biden Administration from implementing this reckless rule.
Furthermore, to combat Biden’s efforts to ban gas cooking appliances, Republicans passed the Save Our Gas Stoves Act and the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act. These bills will stop Biden’s Department of Energy from dictating the type of cooktop appliances people use in their home and the spread of excessive red tape by Washington lawmakers.
The oil and natural gas industry supports one in five Oklahoma jobs. Nearly 187 million Americans use natural gas because it is safe, reliable, and an affordable energy source.
All in all, unnecessary government spending has caused crushing economic burdens on Oklahomans and Americans across the country. We must stop the power of executive action from allowing federal rule makers to bypass Congress.
My colleagues and I are committed to protecting Americans’ choices, wallets, time, and jobs.
Note: Congresswoman Stephanie Bice represents Oklahoma's Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Bice is now in her second term in office, after previous service in the Oklahoma State Legislature.
