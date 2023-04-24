Oklahoma City -- Will Rogers World Airport had a record for passenger traffic for March 2023.
For the month Oklahoma City had 391,389 passengers which is 22% higher than 2022 and 10.6% higher than the previous record in March 2019.
There were, also a record 980,188 passengers that flew in and out of the city from January through March.
So far this year, WRWA has outperformed the airport’s previous record set in 2019 by 44,845.
“The strength of the [Oklahoma City] air service market is evident despite higher airfares and fewer flights compared to 2019”, said Jeff Mulder, Director, Department of Airports.
“The airlines have not restored all of our markets since COVID due to a lack of pilots. The passengers have returned in record numbers and we expect as the airlines continue to recover, we will continue to see a great future” for Oklahoma City, said Mulder, who became director of city airports in 2021.
The staff at WRWA has a steady tradition of seeking to keep reporters, and all the traveling public, informed about weather conditions, peak travel times, and issues that might impact work at and around the airport.
Some tips provided last fall, as travel activity picked up during the waning of the Pandemic, still ring true:
* Travelers should always arrive at the terminal at least two hours before boarding your plane, even when you are taking a late flight.
* You can find your boarding time on your boarding pass once you have checked-in with your airline.
* Check-in early for flights. Most airlines close the check-in process 45 minutes before a scheduled departure (confirm with your airline).
* Be prepared for the checkpoint. Travelers should ensure that their carry-on does not contain prohibited items.
* Firearms are not permitted in carry-ons or in the terminal building. A firearm may be checked if it is unloaded, in a locked case and declared to the airline.
* For those who are picking up travelers, there is no parking or waiting at the terminal curbside on the upper and lower levels. Only active loading is allowed.
Parking information, including the current rates and parking facility locations, can be found at flyokc.com/parking-rates.
Additional travel tips are found on flyokc.com.
