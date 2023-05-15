Oklahoma City — Reagan Smith, a state, federal and Tribal project management consulting company, recently announced the promotion of Danielle Dooty to GIS (Geographic Information System) Mapping Manager.
“Danielle’s expertise in geospatial solutions coupled with her skills in business analysis enhance the contributions she brings to the Reagan Smith team,” Reagan Smith CEO Monica Smith Griffin said in a statement earlier this month.
“We are excited to award Danielle with this well-earned promotion and look forward to her expanded role within our team.”
Dooty joined Reagan Smith after graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Science in Geographic Information Science. With a focus in GIS, she supplemented her studies with geology and programming.
As GIS mapping manager, Dooty will work with all departments at Reagan Smith, including wildlife, archaeology, permitting and land. She will oversee the production of Geographic Information System maps created by internal teams.
“My time at Reagan Smith has been rewarding, and I am excited to move into my new management role,” Dooty said.
“No two projects are the same, which yields opportunities for continued learning and strengthening of my skills and those of my team members.”
Dooty is an active member of the South Central Arc Users Group (SCAUG), a nonprofit association of professionals in the South Central United States promoting the effective use of spatial data and information technologies to understand and manage GIS.
Learn more about Reagan Smith by visiting its website: https://www.reagansmith.com/ .
For additional stories covering Reagan Smith's work from offices in Oklahoma City, visit city-sentinel.com, including this story:
https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/reagan-smith-hires-deryn-makowski-as-archaeologist-principal-investigator/article_dc3a5152-6537-11ed-8a77-8b0b9e9b3b92.html .
Notes: In 2005, in response to the emerging need for full-service state, federal and Tribal project management consultants, Reagan Smith -- in the words of its online promotional material -- "started to provide all the disciplines you need for project success seamlessly integrated into one powerful team working toward your goals. We believe every project is unique and needs tailored management. We work with you as a partner to streamline your project while protecting environmental, wildlife and cultural resources. Your goals are our goals!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.