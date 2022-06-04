In the state of Oklahoma, we take pride in our natural resources and are aware of the great lengths it takes to improve and maintain the environment within the oil and gas and renewable energy industries.
One of the leading companies in the state that is taking on this tall task is Reagan Smith, Inc.. With their services, Reagan Smith is guiding the state to an enhanced future of protecting our environmental resources.
Did you know Oklahoma ranks No. 3 nationwide for installed wind capacity and generates more electricity using the wind than any other state?
In fact, North America’s largest wind farm is operated right here in Oklahoma. Recent advancements in solar technology are occurring within our state as well, which makes sense considering Oklahoma receives more than 3,000 sunny hours per year (which is more than Florida, California or Texas) thanks to its centralized location.
However, great achievements such as these can only come from dedicated, “boots-on-the-ground” work being done by companies like Reagan Smith that support new wind and solar energy projects through its management of projects, permits and grants in order to keep our state at the forefront of the renewable energy industry.
The nation’s drilling activities continue to rise as well. Though rig counts across the nation change day by day, there are roughly 700 oil and gas rigs operated in the United States today — about 57 of which are located in Oklahoma (which has more than doubled the 22 rigs running in the state at this time last year).
While this growth is great for the state of Oklahoma, there are several environmental factors to carefully consider when developing energy projects to ensure the land is properly protected and sustained.
Natural resource and renewable energy projects require streamlined planning and efficient execution that include everything from siting and acquiring land rights to surveying and ensuring land use and development projects are compliant with regulations. By combining the environmental review process for oil and gas and wind and solar energy development projects with other required, federal, state or local environmental requirements.
Reagan Smith ensures each project is executed with the best environmental sustainability practices while ensuring the requisite laws and that regulations are complied with.
With the amount of detailed work that goes into each land development project, it is imperative that items such as due diligence reports, habitat assessments, environmental assessments, archaeology surveys, wetland delineations, regulatory compliance and more are completed to ensure systems are in place to manage a corporation’s carbon footprint. Reagan Smith helps companies document these Environmental, Social and Governance factors that include ethical, sustainable and corporate government issues and completes project management and oversight to ensure each project meets regulatory and environmental requirements.
As the state continues to grow within the natural resource and renewable energy industries, Reagan Smith is continuing to lead efforts in natural and cultural resource protection and development. It is great to see companies supporting the growth of energy alternatives and environmental protection (especially in honor of World Environment Day coming up this week, on June 5).
Note: Mick Cornett – Executive Counsel at Jones PR -- was the first Oklahoma City Mayor to win four consecutive terms and had a successful 20-year Journalism career. He authored ‘The Next American City’ book, and has appeared over 200 times on television interviews. His TED Talk has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.
