Oklahoma City — Reagan Smith Inc, an Oklahoma state, federal and Tribal project management consulting company, recently announced that it has been recognized by National Women Business Owners Corporation (NWBOC) as a certified Woman Business Enterprise (WBE). Recognized through the rigorous standards established by more than 700 public and private professionals, this certification enhances women business owners’ ability to compete for contracts at a national level and showcases the benefits female business owners bring to the industry.
“Women-owned and operated, we value diversity in order to challenge the status quo and to encourage females to join the industry,” Reagan Smith, Inc. CEO Monica Smith Griffin said.
“The NWBOC has made extreme differences in the world of women-owned businesses with the opportunity to network, advance and beat the odds. This award will empower Reagan Smith to excel and provide our clients with continued high-quality service.”
To learn more about Reagan Smith, visit its website. https://www.reagansmith.com/
In related news, Taryn Johnson was recently promoted as Reporting and Tax Manager at Reagan Smith. Johnson’s advancement to Reporting and Tax Manager will allow the company to continue leading natural and cultural resource protection and development in our state. She will be responsible for monthly royalty and production reports as well as tribal severance payments and settlements.
The NWBOC aids women-owned businesses to thrive. Gaining a WBE certification is a rigorous process, but a significantly commendable honor. The certification was created to encourage women to strive for leadership positions in the workplace and allows women to gain a network of resources for business growth.
More about Reagan Smith: Leading natural and cultural resource protection and development through superior customer service, Reagan Smith works with a variety of clients to diligently serve their goals. Recently, the company helped the Pawnee Nation secure a grant from The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) as part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. The grant will support Pawnee Nation College to establish a student technology grant and computer lab on its campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.