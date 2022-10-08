Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs.
Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!)
It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even worse!
Oklahoma folks better pray for our Farmers and Ranchers, then get additional jobs! Add elected Officials and the USA voters on prayer list as well.
Fall is coming and we're looking to buy another freezer and a cow, then buy or cut Firewood. (Turkeys are said to triple in price and be scarce this Thanksgiving.)
Oklahoma Natural Gas costs will go up in November-December.
And did you notice the add on cost from ONG bill this month for winter higher usages we had 2 years ago?
In August for hot water, we used $3.75 natural gas and received a $56.00 GAS BILL! Our city bill has gone up in last 2 months and higher rates still coming.
Are you like us and lost a huge chunk of investments/401K at Edward Jones and Pentagon Federal or elsewhere? We're too old to start over and being retired-living on fixed income is totally frightening.
For most all our woes in 2022, we have failed to thank President Obama and Biden, or whomever is running Government in America.
Then, add several other elected GOP members that have failed citizens. Should they all be voted out of office?
Seems to me, more voters have gone nuts and become more stupid the past few years. Surely "Baby Boomers" didn't answer polls, when mainstream media recently projected, the Democrats will win come November 8.
JUST GO VOTE in-person at your County Courthouse or your Precinct in November with Voter Identification/ If you haven't researched all the issues and candidates, then please stay home
And, read the article in The Oklahoman …
[As drought worsens, Oklahoma ranchers look to the state for relief (print title -- "It's Dire")
Ben Felder, The Oklahoman, September 25, 2022
https://www.oklahoman.com/story/news/politics/government/2022/09/25/oklahoma-weather-drought-is-a-crisis-for-many-ranchers/69503891007/]
Note: Nancy Stirman is a conservative Republican activist and businesswoman who lives in Perry, Oklahoma (north-central Oklahoma). She is a past officer of the Oklahoma Art Gallery Association, and remains active in local GOP and other community meetings.
