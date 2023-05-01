The aerospace manufacturer said it will build an 845,000-square-foot facility that will serve as an expansion of Pratt & Whitney's operations near Tinker Air Force Base.
Details were not disclosed. Future employment was not revealed.
Pratt & Whitney’s site here is part of a global sustainment network — complementing activity in Australia, Japan, Netherlands and Norway, and U.S. locations at Marine Corp Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, Naval Air Station Jacksonville in Florida, and West Palm Beach.
"As the only site capable of performing all F135 power module scope levels, the new Oklahoma City Sustainment Center facility will increase the site’s maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities as the F135 program continues to expand," Pratt & Whitney said.
Pratt and Whitney is a subsidiary of defense conglomerate Ratheon Technologies Corp. Its operation currently does F-135 heavy maintenance work. It now employs about 450 full-time workers.
“Pratt & Whitney has a long history in Oklahoma City, and we congratulate them on this new facility, which enhances their efficiency and ability to serve the U.S. Air Force," Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said. "Tinker is a cornerstone of Oklahoma City’s economy and culture, and supporting companies that support the base is important to our entire city. Pratt & Whitney’s investment in our city, and in the jobs added with this new facility, is significant and appreciated.”
