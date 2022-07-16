Washington, D.C - Representative Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, released the following statement on the U.S. House passage of the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.
“I am proud that this year’s National Defense Authorization Act, which includes many provisions that will directly benefit Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District, has passed the full House. This legislation supports our military and increases our strategic competitiveness versus our near-peer adversaries,” Rep. Bice said.
“The NDAA contains $30 million for Tinker’s B-21 Depot Maintenance Campus, limits the divestment of E-3 AWACS aircraft, orders a report on how rising energy prices are impacting the Department of Defense, and requires a study on safeguarding supply chain vulnerabilities.
"Now this legislation heads to conference with the Senate, where I’m confident we will strip many of the extraneous, non-defense-related provisions, that were added by the Majority on the House Floor.”
