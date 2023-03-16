Oklahoma City -- Boosted by record receipts from oil and gas production, Gross Receipts to the Treasury in February show the state’s economy continues to expand despite ongoing inflationary pressure, State Treasurer Todd Russ announced in early March.
Collections for the past year are $17.62 billion, up by 12.9 percent, compared to the 12-month collection total in February 2022 of $15.61 billion.
For the first time in any 12-month period, oil and gas gross production taxes topped $2 billion.
February receipts of $1.21 billion are up by 13.4 percent from the same month of last year.
The monthly sales and use tax revenues of $528.3 million are the highest February on record.
“While inflation remains a major concern, Oklahoma’s economy is benefitting from strong energy prices and low unemployment,” Treasurer Russ said.
“In addition, economic activity in the state continues to be robust as reflected in sales and use tax receipts.”
