Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt joined 18 other governors in sending a letter to the Biden administration in opposition to the Federal Acquisition Regulatory (FAR) Council’s proposed federal rule giving preference to union construction contracts.
Earlier this year, President Biden signed an executive order which requires Project Labor Agreements (PLA) for federal construction contracts valued at $35 million or more.
A project labor agreement is a collective bargaining agreement with labor unions to establish the terms and conditions of employment for a specific construction project.
The letter can be read here:
https://governor.arkansas.gov/images/uploads/Joint_Governors_Comment_Letter_Opposing_Biden_PLA_Mandates.pdf
“The Biden administration’s proposal is a bad deal for Oklahoma and for the taxpayer,” said Governor Stitt.
“It will discourage competition, potentially delaying projects and increasing costs, as we make infrastructure improvements across our state, all paid for by hardworking Oklahoma taxpayers. Oklahoma is a proud right-to-work state and I was glad to join 18 other governors in opposition to this anti-free-market move.”
