The American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) has designated the First Americans Museum (FAM) – south of downtown Oklahoma City – as the recipient of major national awards.
FAM was presented the History in Progress (HIP) and Award of Excellence honors for “WINIKO: Life of an Object.”
Based in Nashville, Tennessee, the AASLH Leadership in History Awards are described, in the organization’s promotional materials, as “the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.”
AASLH was formed in 1945 “to establish and encourage standards of excellence in the collection, preservation, and interpretation of state and local history throughout the United States. The AASLH Leadership in History Awards not only honor significant achievement in the field of state and local history, but also bring public recognition of the opportunities for small and large organizations, institutions, and programs to make contributions in this arena.”
According to a press release sent to The City Sentinel newspaper, “The HIP Award, given at the discretion of the AASLH Awards Committee, is an additional award for an Award of Excellence winner whose nomination is highly inspirational, exhibits exceptional scholarship, and/or is exceedingly entrepreneurial in terms of funding, partnerships, collaborations, creative problem solving, unusual project design, or inclusiveness. Only 5% or fewer of the total number of Award of Excellence winners can be given the HIP Award.”
Just days ago, FAM hosted a Summer Solstice celebration featuring traditional summer dwellings.
https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/fam-first-americans-museum-summer-solstice-celebration-to-feature-traditional-summer-dwellings/article_bf19d40c-0f88-11ee-89cf-b78e745d96f8.html )
The institution is carving out a unique niche -- nationally and internationally -- in multiple areas of endeavor, from arts, to entertainment, to fashion design and historical teaching.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/first-americans-museum-fam-hosts-teton-trade-fashion-summit-june-17-18-working-with-teton/article_d8934b58-eda0-11ec-8e13-6bf284878ae9.html )
Last fall, U.S. military veterans who are members of the tribal nations recognized in Oklahoma were honored at "making history" events tied to Veterans Day.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/as-first-americans-museum-honor-service-members-during-native-american-heritage-month-certain-noble-spirits/article_2b561a38-5bbe-11ed-a360-07e953c59bd4.html )
The WINIKO exhibit now at the museum is a collection from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, on display in the Mezzanine Gallery on the second floor. The recent announcement of the recognition said, “WINIKO: Life of an Object examines the things we create — how they reflect our values, possess spiritual significance and carry our ways into future generations. Selections include over 100 cultural materials collected from tribes in Oklahoma in the early 1900s.
“The NMAI objects left Oklahoma when non-Native institutions were rapidly acquiring materials from our so-called ‘vanishing’ tribal cultures. It is poignant that, 100 years later, an all-Native curatorial team has led the process of returning these objects to our state. FAM chose to honor these objects’ homecoming by facilitating reunions between the historic objects and the descendants of their makers or owners.”
FAM Curatorial Director heather ahtone said, “It is such an honor to receive this award for our work on WINIKO: Life of an Object. This exhibition is the result of a great deal of love by the curatorial team, including Welana Queton and Hallie Winter. We could not have done this without the active participation of the tribal nation partners.
“We believe our work on this gallery is a model for how museums can work with tribal nations. We appreciate the teams at Ralph Appelbaum Associates and KubikMaltbie that brought our vision to fruition.”
AASLH has conferred a total of 53 national awards this year, in the words of the national press release, “honoring people, projects, exhibits, and publications. The winners represent the best in the field and provide leadership for the future of state and local history.”
FAM garnered the 2022 "Phoenix Award" last year for "outstanding contribution to a quality travel experience through conservation, preservation, beautification or environmental efforts."
https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/institutes/first-americans-museum-honored-with-travel-award/article_2321fbea-4131-11ed-8e3f-c39798d3d8d9.html
This summer, the museum is hosting an ongoing series of activities for families and students on break from schooling.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/education/first-americans-museum-fam-in-oklahoma-city-hosts-homeschool-day-friday-may-19/article_114be5e6-f58d-11ed-8578-239285ba8fae.html )
Notes: The mission of First Americans Museum is described in FAM literature as “to educate the broader public about the unique cultures, diversity, history, and contributions of the 39 Tribal Nations in Oklahoma today. The 175,000 square foot facility showcases state-of-the-art exhibitions in history, culture, and art; live public and education programs; a fullservice restaurant presenting unique Native inspired cuisine; and a museum store featuring one-of-akind hand-made items created by Oklahoma’s premier Native American artists.”
The American Association for State and Local History (AASLH), a national nonprofit association, says it “provides leadership and resources to help the history community thrive and make the past more meaningful for all people. AASLH serves the tens of thousands of history organizations, professionals, and volunteers around the country who help people of all ages develop critical thinking skills and understand how learning history helps society make progress toward justice. Through research, advocacy, and our field-leading professional development program, AASLH advances public history practice and connects history practitioners to critical issues in the field and to one another. For more information about AASLH visit www.aaslh.org.
A member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel won recognition from the Society of Professional Journalists (Oklahoma Pro Chapter) for his coverage of tribal issues, in the Diversity News category. The newspaper, both online (city-sentinel.com ) and in monthly print editions, provides ongoing coverage of the First Americans Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.