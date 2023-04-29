Oklahomans honor fallen workers at State Capitol event
Oklahoma City – State and federal government officials joined private sector representatives, union and non-union members and other Oklahomans at the State Capitol on Friday (April 28) for a Workers Memorial Day observance.
In the words of a press release from a workers compensation organization, “It’s an upsetting truth. Each year, workers in Oklahoma and across the country lose their lives on the job, never returning home to see their family or friends. That’s why, for the ninth year, leaders from the Oklahoma Department of Labor, OSHA, Oklahoma Safety Council and other supporters gathered for a memorial. …”
Dozens gathered to remember Oklahomans killed in on-the-job incidents, pledging to create safer work-spaces in the state. The previous year saw the lives of 23 Oklahoma workers taken on the job. While that number is a reduction from the year prior, advocates believe it is too many.
Speaking to friends and loved ones at the Capitol, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of OSHA, James Frederick, said, “The fact is that many of these tragic losses are very much preventable if safety standards were followed, proper controls were in place and if health and safety is made a top priority in the workplace. We owe it to the fallen workers and their families, to every person who goes to work each and every day across the state and to future generations to make certain the proper health and safety controls are in place and the systems are there to ensure safety and health in workplaces.”
OSHA is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), an arm of the U.S. Department of Labor.
Oklahoma Labor Commissioner, Leslie Osborn, said, “Each year, workers die needlessly due to workplace accidents. Workplace injuries and deaths are preventable, and we must commit to making every workplace a safe place. Worker’s Memorial Day is a day to remember those who lost their lives on the job and to renew our commitment to creating safe workplaces for all Oklahoma workers.”
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, an advocate of workplace safety, issued a gubernorial proclamation in anticipation for the State of Oklahoma’’s recognition of Workers’ Memorial Day on Friday.
Creating safer workplaces
Some of the many ways employers can encourage safer work environments include conducting regular equipment checks, working with professional safety consultants, routinely discussing safety best
practices, implementing thorough training plans and by rewarding employees who proactively follow safety practices in their work.
Business leaders can take the National Safety Council’s “Safe at Work” pledge. Employees are invited to take the pledge which includes a commitment to “Never compromise my own safety or the safety of my coworkers….”.
Anyone who takes the pledge is provided a certificate and encouraged to invite others to do the same.
Another resource business owners might consider leveraging is a voluntary workplace consultation through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Oklahoma Department of
Labor.
Their workers’ compensation provider may also offer safety resources at little to no charge.
Earlier this week, Steven Kirby – director of the Oklahoma office for OSHA – wrote a commentary marking the observance.
He reflected, "In 2021, 5,190 workers died on the job in the U.S. Each day, 14 people suffer work-related deaths.
"These numbers remind us of the dangers many workers face. Behind these numbers, there are people who mourn each loss. For them, these statistics are loved ones: they’re parents, children, siblings, relatives, friends, or co-workers.For those left behind the day their loved one was lost becomes a sad remembrance."
Concerning the observance, he said, In 2021, 5,190 workers died on the job in the U.S. Each day, 14 people suffer work-related deaths. These numbers remind us of the dangers many workers face. Behind these numbers, there are people who mourn each loss. For them, these statistics are loved ones: they're parents, children, siblings, relatives, friends, or co-workers."
There is one national observance, yet in some ways every day is a Memorial Day for some Americans. "For those left behind the day their loved one was lost becomes a sad remembrance," Kirby wrote.
The Oklahoma Department of Labor's 'Safety Saves' consultations developed from the 'Safety Pays' programs established during the tenure of Reneau, the longest-serving elected Commissioner of Labor in Oklahoma history.
Notes: The Oklahoma Workers’ Memorial Day Coalition exists to honor those who lost their lives in the workplace and improve workplace safety. Partners of the Coalition include: OSHA, Oklahoma Department of Labor, Oklahoma AFL-CIO, Oklahoma Safety Council, Oklahoma City Chapter ASSP, Oklahoma Building and Trades Council, Oklahoma Industrial Hygiene Association, Oklahoma Public Employees Association, Professional Fire Fighters of Oklahoma, Kids’ Chance of Oklahoma, CompSource Mutual Insurance Company, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, American Society of Safety Professionals, Capital City Safety, MCEPS – Mid-Continent Exploration & Productions Safety Network, MTM Recognition and OG&E Energy Corp. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City) prepared this story for posting, working with material provided by Megan Huntley of CompSource Mutual. McGuigan served for two years as Deputy Commissioner of Labor – and two prior years as part-time media specialist -- in state government during the tenure of the late Brenda Reneau, (1954-2013), who was the state’s elected Commissioner of Labor from 1995-2007.
