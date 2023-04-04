Oklahoma City, OK (73106)

Today

Windy with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 41F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 41F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph.