Oklahoma City – The Senate Agriculture and Wildlife Committee will hold an interim study Monday, Oct. 10, examining the impact state and federal policies regarding predatory and beneficial migratory birds have on livestock.
The study was requested by Sen. Blake “Cowboy” Stephens, R-Tahlequah, who owns a ranch in Cherokee County and is concerned about restrictions that are keeping Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers from being able to properly protect their livestock.
Monday's meeting will be held in Room 535 at the State Capitol beginning at a.m.
The agenda with presenters can be found at https://oksenate.gov/committees/meeting-notices/agriculture-and-wildlife-revised.
The meetings will also be livestreamed at https://oksenate.gov/live-proceedings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.