Oklahoma City --The Oklahoma Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Affairs has advanced the nomination of Samuel (Grant) Victor as the newest member of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission.
If confirmed, he would replace Scotty Herriman as the Area III Commissioner. Victor was nominated by Governor Kevin Stitt earlier this year. The Senate Ag panel approved him this week after following 9-0 vote in favor.
Victor was described in a commission press release as “a dedicated public servant with a passion for helping others, serving previously as the District Director of the Ottawa County Conservation District.” In addition to public service as a fourth generation rancher, Victor brings
a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role.”
During the hearing, Victor shared his excitement about the opportunity to serve on the Conservation Commission, saying, "When it became possible for me to be on the conservation commission, I just thought that is something that I would love to serve on, because I love serving other people, I love helping. And as I help and serve other people, that's when I learn more myself...”
The final step before Victor is confirmed is a vote before the full Senate.
That vote now seems likely to take place before the May 26 (or sooner) adjournment of the Legislature’s regular session – although some aspects of this year’s deliberations at N.W. 23 and Lincoln Boulevard have defied expectations.
The Oklahoma Conservation Commission’s mission makes it “responsible for promoting the conservation and wise use of Oklahoma's natural resources.”
The commission consists of five members, each appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state senate, serving for a 5-year term.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel contributed to this report, and selected graphics and photographs for posting.
