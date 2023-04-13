featured breaking
Oklahoma Senate adopts resolution encouraging Taiwan partnership during visit from Taipei economic and cultural officials
The Oklahoma State Senate on Thursday (April 12) adopted a concurrent resolution encouraging further partnership between Oklahomans and people residing on the island of Taiwan.
Officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), the government was founded in 1912 on the mainland. The ROC government fled to Taiwan in 1949, after the communists established the Peoples Republic of China.
The PRC has claimed Taiwan as its own, but in the modern era the island nation has developed a vigorous multi-party system with an economic system rooted in market economics and a political system that assures personal liberty and diversity.
The past week saw Cross-Straits relations reach unprecedented tension, as the communist Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) carried out aggressive maneuvers that were clearly aimed as "practice" for aggressive actions against Taiwan.
U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-California, met recently with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, the country's first female president who has held the chief executive's position since 2016.
During bi-partisan interactions with her when they both visited the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, McCarthy promised support for the people of Taiwan.
Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, also expressed suport for Taiwan in past exchanges including an historic visit to the island last summer.
Against that backdrop, the Oklahoma State Senate on Thursday (April 12) adopted Senate Concurrent Resolution 8, encouraging further partnership between Oklahoma and Taiwan.
Senator Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, carried the SCR, which further recognizes Taiwan as one of Oklahoma’s largest export partners.
“I had the opportunity to visit Taiwan a few years ago and was greeted by incredibly kind people,” Pederson said.
“Taiwan is one of our greatest allies and has been a great partner in various trade agreements, economic dealings and investments."
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Houston, Texas plays a large role in this partnership. Director-General Robert Lo and Consul Michelle Lu from the Houseon Office visited the state Capitol, where Pederson presented the resolution.
The two officials from Taiwan had cordial visits with state lawmakers and officials, including time at the University of Oklahoma Faculty House (located south of the State Capitol) over lunch.
Taipei is the capital of Taiwan, located at the northern tip of the main island.
“It is always an honor to welcome our friends from Taiwan and discuss how we can strengthen our partnerships and business opportunities in the future,” Pederson said.
“I greatly appreciate them traveling from Houston and hoped they enjoyed their time here in Oklahoma.”
At the lunch-hour meeting were Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and state Representative Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, as well as Senator Pederson.
Oklahoma City philanthropist and civic leader Mary Blankenship Pointer arranged for the luncheon encounter among Drummond, the two Republican legislators and the Taipei Economic and Cultural office officials. Over the time time, Lo and Lu also greeted other officials, including members of the state Supreme Court.
Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan, carried the measure supporting Taiwan-Oklahoma ties in the House of Representatives.
Oklahoma is considering establishment of an economic office on Taiwan, and a state Department of Commerce RFP (request for proposal) is in the works, The City Sentinel was told.
In discussion with this reporter, Director-General Lo expressed appreciation for support Taiwan has received at every level in Oklahoma -- from the congressional delegation to the state capital and with various local governments.
Pointer, who organized some events during the recent visit, has written previously of her deep affection for the people of Taiwan and their hospitality. She attended the "Double-Ten" ceremonies last year commemorating the October 10, 1912 establishment of the Republic.
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Senator Markwayne Mullin Interview | The Patriot Sentinel Podcast
- Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy plans 40-year anniversary celebrations in Oklahoma City and Tulsa
- Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt names Dr. Katherine Curry Cabinet Secretary of Education, Superintendent Ryan Walters excited to add her to 'our team'
- Oklahoma Senate adopts resolution encouraging Taiwan partnership during visit from Taipei economic and cultural officials
- BILL AIMING TO CURB SEX-TRAFFICKING DRAWS PUSHBACK
- Lankford Blasts Department of Defense for Leaving Service Members and Veterans without Pastoral Care at Walter Reed
- Beto O’Rourke to be keynote speaker at the Oklahoma Democratic Party State Convention
- Temporary street closures before, during and after the Festival of the Arts
Top Ads
Most Popular
Articles
- Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat Calls on House Speaker Charles McCall to 'Stop Playing Games with Education Plan'
- Oklahoma House Bill from Representative Nicole Miller would redirect responsibility for State Question 781 Funds
- After unanimous approval in the state House of Representatives, Senate to consider bill that could create income tax credit for family caregivers
- Kratos, Oklahoma Elected Officials – including U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin --- celebrate Completion of 100th MQM-178 Firejet at Aircraft Manufacturing Facility
- Historic Highs Continue for Gross Receipts, Oklahoma State Treasurer says
- At U.S. Navy's Submarine Squadron 4 change of command, Chickasha's Jason Grizzle took charge
- Congressman Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma Leads Letter To Secretary Mayorkas Demanding Answers for ‘Complete Disregard of Existing Immigration Law’
- Lankford Blasts Department of Defense for Leaving Service Members and Veterans without Pastoral Care at Walter Reed
- U.S. Congressman Kevin Hern to honor Technical Sergeant Marshal Roberts at Owasso Post Office renaming dedication
- Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond releases Independent Counsel report, files motion to vacate conviction of death row inmate Glossip
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.