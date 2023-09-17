The Oklahoma Onsite Wastewater Association (OOWA) has announced its highly anticipated 2023 Annual Conference & Trade Show, set to take place from September 26th to September 28th at the Muskogee Civic Center. (https://oowaok.org/OOWA-Conference/ )
This event is a unique opportunity open to any and all wastewater professionals as well as spouses, employees, or helpers.
This year’s conference theme, "Onsite Insight: Tools and Training to Become a Better Onsite Professional," encapsulates the core focus of the event.
Attendees will have the opportunity to access cutting-edge industry knowledge, learn from experts, and gain new skills to elevate their professionalism in the wastewater sector.
The 2023 OOWA Annual Conference & Trade Show promotes three days of engaging activities, including an annual trade show, industry classes, round table Q&A sessions in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), and more. Network with peers, industry professionals, government agency members, and decision-makers, fostering valuable connections within the industry.
Cap off the event with an unforgettable Industry Appreciation Party at the iconic Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, featuring electrifying performances by Ricochet, the acclaimed award-winning country music group.
Tickets are available now until through September 22.
To secure a spot and take advantage of a discounted hotel group rate at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Muskogee, visit the official website www.oowaok.org/OOWA-Conference for online ticket purchases and view hotel reservation details.
A press release from OOWA said, "We extend our gratitude to this year’s conference sponsors who have played a pivotal role in making the 2023 OOWA Annual Conference & Trade Show possible. Their support and dedication are truly appreciated. A special thank you to Eljen, NuWater, Jet Inc, Solar Aerobics, Ecological Tanks, Infiltrator, Patriot Auto Group, Ditch Witch, and Armstrong Bank.
Jason Birdsong, president of OOWA, commented, "We are thrilled to host the 2023 OOWA Annual Conference & Trade Show, uniting professionals in the onsite wastewater industry for a purpose-driven event. Together, we are committed to advancing professionalism, ethics, and sustainability in wastewater management, and this conference serves as a significant step toward that vision."
Notes: The Oklahoma Onsite Wastewater Association (OOWA) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to representing licensed installers, pumpers, and profilers within the onsite wastewater industry. OOWA's mission is to uplift professionalism, profitability, and ethics in the industry and actively contribute to the formulation of state rules and regulations. For more information, visit www.oowaok.org/OOWA-Conference. This story appeared online here: https://www.citynewstulsa.com/business/ok-onsite-wastewater-association-conference-trade-show/article_fed71582-51d7-11ee-b681-97806ef8b259.html . It is reposted, with permission.
