Attom's mid-year 2023 U.S. foreclosure market report revealed that in Oklahoma 1 in 766 household are facing foreclosure, placing Oklahoma 15th in the country for homes that could be impacted in the near future.
There were more than 185,000 properties with foreclosure filings. Compared to last years figures that is up 13%. Those filings can include default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions.
The same trends in Oklahoma are playing out nationally with the greatest increases in foreclosure rates are in Maryland, Oregon, Alaska, West Virginia and Arkansas. In 2021 foreclosures were rare amid low interest rates and pandemic era protection for mortgages.
CEO for ATTOM Rob Barber said, " Similar to the first half of 2022, foreclosure activity across the United States maintained its upward trajectory, gradually approaching pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2023...although overall foreclosure activity remains below historical norms, the notable surge in foreclosure starts indicates that we may continue to see a rise in foreclosure activity in the coming years."
There were 3,215 U.S. properties in foreclosure in June 2023 which was down from May.
