Oklahoma City -- Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has criticized President Joe Biden's "Inflation Relief Act," declaring the measure is misnamed because, he said in a press release, it "raises taxes on middle class [and] wages war on small businesses."
Gov. Stitt -- characterizing the new $740 billion spending bill as "disastrous" -- said:
“While American families struggle to make ends meet, Joe Biden and the Democrats in Washington are celebrating their latest spending scam to raise taxes on the middle class and manufacturers, beef up the IRS by 87,000 new agents to harass families and small business owners, punish oil and natural gas producers, and waste over $380 billion in a futile attempt to solve the energy crisis President Biden created."
Stitt continued, calling in the recent recent statement sent to news organizations for legislative support for tax reform and tax relief proposals (pending or possible) in the Legislature:
“Now is the time for state government to step up and do what we can to counteract this insanity and protect the Oklahoma taxpayer.
"I am calling for action to provide Oklahomans with desperately-needed relief: a personal income tax cut and eliminating the regressive state grocery tax.”
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
