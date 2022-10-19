Oklahoma City –- The communications office for Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday (October 18) circulated information concerning a March 7 (2003) election state for a statewide vote on an initiative petition now formally slotted as a state question.
The press release from Stitt's staff said:
"Pursuant to the provisions of Section 3 of Article V of the Oklahoma Constitution, Sections 12 and 25 of Title 34 of the Oklahoma Statutes, and the referral by the Secretary of State, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an Executive Proclamation today to declare a statewide special election on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 for State Question Number 820, Initiative Petition 434.
The measure would if approved by voters, allow recreational marijuana use in the state.
The governor's press release, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, explained:
"Copies of the governor’s Executive Proclamation have been distributed to the Secretary of State, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, and the Secretary of the State Election Board, who will implement the proclamation as appropriate."
An executive order from Stitt detailed steps taken to set the popular vote.
Most of the executive order (and all of the ballot summary) follow. The ‘gist’ statement as it is sometimes called is one lengthy paragraph. For ease of reading, The gist is broken into paragraphs:
I, J. Kevin Stitt, Governor of the State of Oklahoma, pursuant to the provisions of Section 3 of Article V of the Oklahoma Constitution, Sections 12 and 25 of Title 34 of the Oklahoma Statutes, and the referral by the Secretary of State, do hereby declare that State Question Number 820, Initiative Petition 434, be submitted to qualified electors of the State of Oklahoma for their approval or rejection at a special election to be held statewide on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
The substance of the measure is as follows:
State Question 820 creates a state law legalizing recreational use marijuana for persons 21 or older. Marijuana use and possession remain crimes under federal law. The export of marijuana from Oklahoma is prohibited.
The law will have a fiscal impact on the State. The Oklahoma Tax Commission will collect a 15% excise tax on recreational use sales, above applicable sales taxes.
Excise tax revenues will fund implementation of the law, with any surplus revenues going to public school programs to address substance abuse and improve student retention (30%), the General Revenue Fund (30%), drug addiction treatment programs (20%), courts (10%), and local governments (10%).
The law limits certain marijuana-related conduct and establishes quantity limits, safety standards, restrictions, and penalties for violations.
A local government may prohibit or restrict recreational marijuana use on the property of the local government and regulate the time, place, and manner of the operation of marijuana businesses within its boundaries. However, a local government may not limit the number of, or completely prohibit, such businesses.
Persons who occupy, own, or control private property may prohibit or regulate marijuana-related conduct, except that a lease agreement may not prohibit a tenant from lawfully possessing and consuming marijuana by means other than smoking.
The law does not affect an employer’s ability to restrict employee marijuana use.
For the first two years, marijuana business licenses are available only to existing licensees in operation one year or more.
The law does not affect the rights of medical marijuana patients or licensees.
The law requires resentencing, reversing, modifying, and expunging certain prior marijuana-related judgments and sentences unless the State proves an unreasonable risk to a person.
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is authorized to administer and enforce the law.
Responding to the election schedule, campaign director Michelle Tilley of the “Yes on 820” campaign said in a press release:
“The Oklahoma Governor set the election for State Question 820 for March 7, 2023. The Yes On 820 Campaign is ready, energized, and excited for the 5-month sprint.”
Tilley continued:
* After all the delays caused by the new signature count process, we are excited to finally be on the ballot on March 7, 2023, so that Oklahomans can experience the benefits of the State Question without further delay.
* We are grateful the voices of over 164,000 Oklahomans who signed the petition and want to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana for adults in Oklahoma have been heard.
* Republicans, Libertarians, Democrats, and Independents alike are excited to stop wasting law enforcement resources and start reaping the hundreds of millions of dollars in financial benefits that come with legalizing, regulating, and taxing recreational marijuana for adults in Oklahoma.
* We are grateful to the hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans who have worked on and supported this State Question. Now, we need everyone to pull together to get this past the finish line because we have under 5 months or 140 days to educate, register, and activate voters to pass State Question 820.
* We know that the people of Oklahoma support State Question 820. Our job for the next 140 days is to ensure they vote on March 7, 2023.
The campaign’s assessment of the measure’s potential impact, if approved, was decidedly upbeat, with the statement saying would:
* Legalize, regulate, and tax cannabis production for adults ages 21 and over. Increase state and local funding for schools, healthcare, and other critical services.
* Protect the public health and safety of all Oklahomans. Provide common sense criminal justice reform and expungement for low-level marijuana offenses.
* Defend the rights and civil liberties of patients and adult consumers. Increase revenue for existing, fully compliant medical marijuana businesses with limited licensing opportunities for the program's first two years.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
