The 2022 forum for the Western Prosperity Roundtable was hosted by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on May 17 and 18 at the 21c Museum Hotel Oklahoma City.
The Roundtable was a project of the Western Governors Association.
Gov. Stitt opened the Roundtable by touting the recent growth of his state’s economy and highlighting the significant opportunities throughout the region to continue this growth, including manufacturing electric vehicles, producing hydrogen fuel, securing a domestic supply of critical minerals and expanding access to broadband.
“Everybody wants the best opportunity for wage growth, everybody wants the best opportunity for our kids coming out of college,” he said. “So, we’re pushing economic development and getting our economy going… it helps education, it helps infrastructure, it helps health care.”
The conference came just two weeks after Stitt signed legislation aiming to expand Rural Broadband connectivity.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/politics/governor-kevin-stitt-signs-bills-expanding-rural-broadband-connectivity/article_73642e7a-cd5a-11ec-bdd5-0bd2bf2ebf94.html)
After signing that legislation, which aims to assure that 95 of Oklahomans have broadband access by 2027, Stitt said:
“Digital transformation has been a priority of mine since the day I took office, and I am so proud to be delivering expanded broadband infrastructure to all corners of Oklahoma. High-speed internet access is critical to making Oklahoma a Top Ten state and will make a generational impact.”
At the Prosperity Roundtable, Day One of the two-day event also featured roundtable discussions about state strategies for effectively implementing the recent influx of federal funding, the development of programs that ensure those resources are equitably allocated in rural and underserved communities and processes to help those communities apply for and secure the competitive grants outlined in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Day Two featured a conversation between Gov. Stitt and Xochitl Torres Small, the Under Secretary for Rural Development at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about the department’s efforts to support rural economic development.
Regional experts were also convened for roundtable discussions on broadband expansion, new energy technology and modernizing rural economies.
The two-day event also included roundtable discussions with regional experts and representatives from the offices of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.
Their conversations focused on state strategies for allocating the influx of federal funds that were provided as part of the American Rescue Plan and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Recordings of the Roundtable's sessions can be viewed by visiting the Western Governors Association's YouTube channel:
or the organization's Facebook Page
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
