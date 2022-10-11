Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state.
Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety.
“As our farmers and ranchers continue navigating unprecedented challenges brought on by this year’s extreme drought, it is our responsibility as leaders to offer assistance and support wherever we can,” said Governor Stitt.
“Today’s action builds on my administration’s drought relief efforts and will allow for more commercial hay loads to come into Oklahoma to meet the demand of Oklahoma producers.”
The press release, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations, indicated, "As hay supplies tighten, the rising demand from farmers has caused prices to spike as much as three times the usual price, according to recent reports."
The release concluded:
"Many in Oklahoma are struggling to afford hay which has resulted in small farmers and ranchers being forced to get rid of their cattle in some cases. Governor Stitt’s executive order will make it easier to deliver commercial hay loads to Oklahoma and meet the rising demand from farmers."
Read this story from a resident of Perry (north of Oklahoma City on Interstate 35) describing the situation facing residents in her part of the state:
Note: Patrick B. McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report, working from the press release sent from the governor's office.
