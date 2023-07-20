Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Wednesday (July 19) the appointment of Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell to serve as Secretary of Workforce Development on his cabinet.
As Secretary of Workforce Development, Pinnell will work closely with the Departments of Education and Commerce to emphasize the workforce pipeline and economic development for the state.
“Lt. Governor Pinnell is a successful businessman with a talent for fostering economic growth in Oklahoma,” said Governor Stitt.
“As Secretary of Tourism, his leadership saw the highest visitation levels we’ve had in state history, and I know he will bring that same level of excitement and energy into recruiting talent to Oklahoma.”
Lt. Governor Pinnell has served as Oklahoma’s first Secretary of Tourism since January 2019.
According to a press release sent to The City Sentinel, "Under his leadership, Oklahoma experienced the best tourism year in state history, generating $10.1 billion in direct visitor spending and creating 4,000 new jobs. In partnership with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, Pinnell launched multiple successful marketing campaigns that produced more than $100 million in revenue for the state."
Pinnell commented: “I am excited to take on the role of Secretary of Workforce Development and help lead the modernization of our economic development practices.
“As an entrepreneur myself, I know Oklahoma is one of the best places to run a business. Companies are looking for a pipeline of talent to hire a quality workforce and get Oklahomans the jobs they need. I look forward to helping businesses partner with education and career training programs.”
Lt. Governor Pinnell currently serves on the Oklahoma Department of Commerce committee focused on small business growth, entrepreneurship, and workforce development.
If confirmed by the Senate, Lt. Governor Pinnell will step down as Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage in order to accept the role of Secretary of Workforce Development.
