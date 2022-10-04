On Tuesday, October 4, Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Chad Mariska to serve as Oklahoma’s Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development. Mariska’s appointment follows the resignation of Scott Mueller.
“Chad is a smart businessman with a strong work ethic, and I am confident that he will continue to build on our momentum to recruit and expand Oklahoma’s growing economy,” said Governor Stitt.
“I look forward to working with Chad to continue to bring Oklahoma to the world and the world to Oklahoma.”
Mariska is president of Mariska Family Holdings, a diversified investment company, and trustee of Mariska Family Foundation, a private charitable trust. He has also served as chair of the business engagement committee under the Oklahoma Governor’s Council for Workforce and Economic Development.
Prior to serving as president of Mariska Family Holdings, he was the chairman, president and CEO of APS FireCo Holdings Company (APS FireCo). Under his leadership, the company emerged as the largest fire protection company based in Oklahoma.
“I am honored and grateful to be appointed as Oklahoma’s Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development. A growing economy and an advancing workforce are keys to unlocking our state’s full potential. I look forward to working with the governor and our agencies to continue driving Oklahoma’s economic progress,” said Mariska.
“As an entrepreneur and former CEO who chose to move to Oklahoma to grow a business and raise a family, I am ready to help others understand why we are a top state for economic opportunity.”
Mariska is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Nebraska where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He also received a Master of Business Administration from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.
Mariska lives in Tulsa with his wife, Amy, and their two children.
