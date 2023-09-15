Washington, D.C. - Recently, President Joe Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency granted California a waiver to impose more stringent standards for motor vehicles.
The state (of California) is now asking the EPA for a new waiver that would mandate that 100% of vehicles sold in the state must be zero emission vehicles by 2035.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed House Resolution 1435, the Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act.
This legislation would prohibit the EPA from granting a waiver to the State of California if its standards would limit the use or sale of new motor vehicles with internal combustion engines.
Furthermore, this bill would also require the EPA to revoke any waiver granted to California since January 1, 2022, for standards that would limit the use or sale of internal combustion engines.
Concerning the issue, and her vote Representative Bice -- serving Oklahoma's Fifth Congressional District -- issued the following statement:
"Americans should have the ability to choose what type of vehicles they prefer to drive. The attempt by California and other states to ban internal combustion vehicles is incredibly concerning. We currently lack the baseload power and are far from achieving what is needed for grid electrification.
“Furthermore, the push towards more electric vehicles will only increase our reliance on the Chinese Communist Party, as they control the vast majority of mining, processing, and manufacturing of critical minerals needed for electric vehicle production. Sadly, this is just the latest attempt by the Biden administration to federalize every aspect of our daily lives. I was proud to support this legislation and remain committed to fighting back against executive overreach by this administration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.