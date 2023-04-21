Washington, D.C. -- Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern introduced the Work Not Woke Act to the House of Representatives this week.
Congressman Hern represents Oklahoma's First Congressional District in the U.S. House.
Hern’s bill is part of RSC’s anti-woke initiative, co-led by Anti-Woke Caucus Chairman Jim Banks, R-Indiana.
The bill combats what Hern and his RSC members consider "radical woke policies in the federal government wasting taxpayer money and preventing federal workers from performing their jobs effectively and efficiently.:
Hern said in a press release sent to The City Sentinel newspaper, “The left is bowing at the altar of wokeism, surrendering America’s ability to perform on an elite level."
Chairman Hern continued, on behalf of his members, “These divisive, wasteful policies only add to the bureaucratic mess of Washington, DC, and prevent the federal government from fulfilling their responsibility to the American people. Federal employees should be in the business of service, not partisanship.”
Joining Representatives Hern and Banks as original cosponsors on the bill are: Representatives Jake Ellzey, R-Texas, Jeff Van Drew, R-New Jersey, Ralph Norman, R-South Carolina, Brian Babin, R-Texas, Jeff Duncan, R-South Carolina, Diana Harshbarger, R-Tennessee, Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, William Timmons (R-South Carolina, Andy Ogles, R-Tennessee, Glenn Grothman (R-WI), Dan Bishop R-North Carolina, Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, Bob Good, R-Virginia, Mary Miller, R-Illinois, Troy Nehls, R-Texas, Marjorie Greene, R-Georgia, Debbie Lesko, R-Arizona, Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, Joe Wilson, R-South Carolina, Tim Walberg, R-Michigan, David Rouzer, R-North Carolina, Mark Alford, R-Missouri, and Russell Fry, R-South Carolina.
Background Information on the RSC's efforts:
The Work Not Woke Act prevents federal funding from going towards certain Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Executive Orders
These include EO 13985
and EO 14035
as well as EO 14091
The RSC-driven proposal would prevent President Biden – or any future president – from implementing similar orders.
The bill also codifies an Executive Order from President Trump limiting the Federal Government’s ability to engage in many forms of woke diversity trainings.
