featured breaking
Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen Joins Congressional FFA Caucus
Washington, D.C. – Congressman Josh Brecheen announced that he joined the Congressional FFA Caucus for the 118th Congress.
The FFA Caucus is an informal, bipartisan group of U.S. Representatives dedicated to issues related to the next generation of agricultural leaders and students pursuing careers in agriculture, food, natural resources, and related sciences.
“As a former State President of the Oklahoma FFA Association, I am excited to continue my involvement with this incredible organization, which has made an enormous impact in my life,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen, in a statement sent to The City Sentinel last week.
"We are excited to welcome Representative Brecheen to the Congressional FFA Caucus," said Representatives Tracey Mann, R-Kansas, and Jimmy Panetta, D-California, Co-Founders and Co-Chairs of the FFA Caucus.
"The FFA Caucus provides a unique opportunity for Congress to reach across the aisle and support the next generation of leaders in food and agriculture. Representative Brecheen will be a valuable member of the caucus, and we look forward to working together to ensure that the next generation is equipped to meet the challenge of delivering food, fiber, and fuel to the world,” said Panetta and Mann.
The National FFA Organization is a congressionally-chartered school-based national youth leadership organization of more than 850,823 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
In the 117th Congress, 42 members of the U.S. House of Representatives were part of the FFA Caucus. Last year, Representatives Mann and Panetta led nearly 90 of their colleagues on a bipartisan resolution designating February 19-26, 2022 as National FFA Week.
To date, the FFA Caucus has hosted more than 2,000 FFA members on Capitol Hill.
(https://mann.house.gov/media/press-releases/reps-mann-panetta-gt-thompson-and-langevin-introduce-ffa-week-resolution )
For more information about the Congressional FFA Caucus, visit the caucus website here:
Brecheen, who hails from Coalgate, Oklahoma, attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant before transferring to Oklahoma State University (Stillwater), where he garnered degrees in animal science and agricultural communications.
He served as Southeast District Vice President of the FFA before gaining election as the state President.
Brecheen serves in the Oklahoma state Legislature from 2011-2019. He built a strong record of multi-issue conservative policy views. Rep. Brecheen is a member of the Choctaw Nation.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper contributed to this report, working from a staff press release, sent in coordination with the Congressional FFA Caucus. McGuigan expanded the report to sketch background in the FFA and as an Oklahoma state legislator.
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- James Lankford of Oklahoma Stands Firmly Against Biden’s Waters of the U.S. Overreach
- Oklahoma City Representative Ajay Pittman’s bill could provide new legal support for domestic violence, sexual assault victims
- Spotlight on taxes: Oklahoma Income Taxes
- Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence announces 2023 Academic All-State Scholars
- Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen Joins Congressional FFA Caucus
- State Supreme Court says Oklahoma Constitution includes 'inherent right' to certain abortions. State Legislature fails to pass protective measure before deadline
- House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson joins Ground-Breaking for Tulsa’s new Oklahoma Psychiatric Care Center
- Derrick Scobey Is a Leader Who’ll Bring Integrity to Office
Top Ads
Most Popular
Articles
- Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern reacts to Speaker McCarthy demand letter to Biden
- Congressman Josh Brecheen gets First Things First as he slams indictment of President Trump and backs vital push for lower energy costs
- U.S. Representative Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa, celebrates passage of House Resolution 1, the Lowering Energy Costs Act
- Stop China from Buying Up U.S. Farmland! Senator James Lankford
- Oklahoma Council for Public Affairs opposes changes to House bill 1935
- Spotlight on taxes: Oklahoma Income Taxes
- Fires advance toward northeast in Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence announces 2023 Academic All-State Scholars
- Oklahoma Senate gives approval to what is called 'Historic Education Funding Package'
- Oklahoma State Representative Melissa Provenzano's teacher professional development bill heads to Senate | Streamlines Professional Development for Teachers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.