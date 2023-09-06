Oklahoma City -- After several visits over the past few months, your humble servant and restaurant-reviewer deems 'Syrup' (1501 N.W. 23 Street) one of our community's finest spots for breakfast and lunch, each and every day.
My dining companion -- my bride of more than four decades -- enjoyed hashbrowns, black beans, tomatoes and garnish to start the day. It was prepared in a special way for her pleasure. The staff at Syrup can accommodate most special requests.
My choice was a gluten-free breakfast quiche with a fruit dish on the side.
Then, there's the coffee. On our recent visit, I had a "double shot" cappuccino, and the presentation alone was worth the price.
In the past, the French press pot has been a delight, and the staff will gladly put what you don't finish into a nice to-to container.
A special word of praise for this establishment's ethically-sourced Ethiopian coffee. Strong and easy to drink.
The breakfast offerings are diverse: French Toast, chicken with waffles, Huevos Rancheros, Morning Glory, pastries, good meat dishes -- but non-meat and vegan options for those so inclined.
Syrup has superior service. The wait staff is unfailingly solicitous and helpful, and knowledgeable about food. Notably, various restaurant reviews give Syrup a right ranking (4 or 5 out of five stars for the vast majority).
There is a deeply loyal clientele, and many “every-now-and-then” visitors who come back because they know excellence when they taste it.
The establishment's literature declares, "We are an impact-based brunch boutique located in Oklahoma. The vision of syrup is to have a delicious breakfast with local and global impact."
Syrup is open seven days a week with these hours: Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 1501 N.W. 23 Street, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73120, telephone: 405-601-1354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.