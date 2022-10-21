The U.S. job market has experienced some of the most volatile times in recent memory. A new report from Self Financial (self.inc) has researched the issues attendant to this reality in great detail and has released a new report on the issue. The report includes local and regional analysis, including for Oklahoma City, which has a higher-than-average number of workers deemed “self-employed.”
The Self Inc. report found, as described in a press release, “The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses across the country to close their doors and lay off employees, which brought about an unprecedented spike in unemployment. As economies reopened for business, unemployed workers faced a difficult job market and some turned to self-employment. Due in large part to necessity, recessions often see an increase in self-employment and entrepreneurship.
“Self-employment can also be a more attractive option for those looking for flexibility with when and where they work. After nationwide employment rebounded, the job market dramatically shifted in the employee’s favor and portended the ;Great Resignation’ — the mass job-quitting phenomenon that began in the spring of 2021, where many workers left their employers for better opportunities and more flexible working conditions.”
Self-employment presented itself as a potential solution for many that were facing low pay, lack of opportunities for advancement, or even the lack of adequate child care.
The COVID-19 pandemic steered many workers to seek new opportunities, causing self-employment and entrepreneurship to expand and new business applications to reach record levels.
Prior to the pandemic, self-employment was on the decline and had been falling since 2004. When the economic shutdown occurred in the spring of 2020, nearly 22 million workers lost their jobs and the self-employment rate rose to 10.5%.
The following year, workers began quitting their jobs at the highest rates since the Great Recession, and consequently, the self-employment rate held steady as some of those workers sought to start businesses.
While some industries and occupations have much higher rates of self-employment, all industry sectors saw increases in their self-employment rates when compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Manufacturing has the smallest self-employment rate, but saw the largest increase in total self-employed workers at 13.3%. Similarly, the finance industry — which broadly includes insurance and real estate — saw a 7.0% increase in the total number of self-employed workers, likely in part due to the housing boom and subsequent growth in real estate agents.
These industry differences in self-employment also create regional differences. Montana heavily relies on agriculture and forestry — which has the highest self-employment rate of all industries — and has the largest concentration of self-employed workers in the country at 16.2%.
Meanwhile, Florida (13.1%) has a comparatively low level of employment in industries with high self-employment rates, but its combination of low corporate and individual income taxes along with helpful incentives and resources for businesses makes it an attractive location for entrepreneurs.
To find the metropolitan areas with the most self-employed workers, researchers on behalf of Self Financial analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The researchers ranked metro areas according to the percentage of workers that are self-employed. Researchers also calculated the total number of self-employed workers, median income for full-time self-employed workers, and the median income for all full-time workers.
The analysis found that 10.6% of workers in the Oklahoma City metro area are self-employed -— a total of 72,666 workers. Mike LaFirenza of Lattice News Wire, transmitting an overview of the Self Financial report to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, wrote: "Out of all large U.S. metros, the Oklahoma City metro has the 13th most self-employed workers."
The full report can be studied here:
Here is a summary of the data for the Oklahoma City metro area:
* Percentage of workers that are self-employed: 10.6%
* Total self-employed workers: 72,666
* Median income for full-time self-employed workers: $40,000
* Median income for all full-time workers: $45,000
For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:
* Percentage of workers that are self-employed: 10.2%
* Total self-employed workers: 15,950,804
* Median income for full-time self-employed workers: $50,000
* Median income for all full-time workers: $50,000
For more information, a detailed methodology, and complete results, you can find the original report on Self Financial’s website: https://www.self.inc/blog/states-cities-with-the-most-self-employed-workers . Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel selected graphics to illustrate this story, and contributed to the foregoing narrative. McGuigan prepared the material for online posting based on a release from Mike LaFirenza of Lattice News Wire.
