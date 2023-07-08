A new nationwide analysis focused on the concentration of electricians has found that the Oklahoma City metropolitan area has a 4% higher than average number of electricians.
Assuming continued growth in demand for electricity, the data hints Oklahoma may be well positioned for continued competitiveness and sustained economic growth.
Mike LaFirenza, with Lattice Newswire of San Diego, California, told The City Sentinel, "The U.S. is increasingly moving towards electrification — replacing technologies that use fossil fuels with those that use electricity. Not only are private sector companies like Tesla pushing for the adoption of electric technologies, but the federal government is also taking major steps to finance and expedite their deployment.
“However, this growth requires expanding the workforce of electricians to install and maintain the new appliances and critical infrastructure, and some experts warn that there is currently a shortage of electricians to satisfy that demand. Electrician employment varies across the U.S. due to local industry makeup and the local labor market. Researchers ranked metros according to the local concentration of electricians compared to the national average."
A summary of the ‘Construction Coverage’ website’s study stressed, "The growth of electrification efforts requires expanding the workforce of electricians to install and maintain the new appliances and critical infrastructure, and some industry experts warn that there is currently a shortage of electricians to satisfy demand."
The demand for charging ports is driven by the desire of some consumers to shift away from sole-use of fossil-fuel (petroleum) reliant vehicles and toward alternatives, primarily toward EVs.
Below is a summary of the data for the Oklahoma City area:
* Concentration of electricians (compared to average): +4%
* Total electricians: 3,050
* Electricians per 1k residents: 2.12
* Electricians per 1k households: 4.95
For purposes of comparison, here the statistics for the entire United States:
* Concentration of electricians (compared to average): N/A
* Total electricians: 690,050
* Electricians per 1k residents: 2.08
* Electricians per 1k households: 4.85
As explained in the Construction Coverage analysis:
"Electrician employment varies across the U.S. due to the supply and demand for electricians, which depends on local industry makeup and the local labor market. At the state level, Wyoming has the greatest relative concentration of electricians in the country, with 88% more electricians than the national average, in part due to its burgeoning wind energy market and it being the second-biggest net energy supplier among the states. In contrast, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Illinois have relatively few electricians. The concentration of electricians in Pennsylvania and South Carolina is 22% lower than average, while Illinois’s electrician concentration is 27% lower than the national average.
"To determine the locations that need more electricians, researchers at Construction Coverage, a website that compares construction software and insurance, analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau. The researchers ranked metropolitan areas according to the local concentration of electricians compared to the national average. Researchers also calculated the total number of electricians, the number of electricians per 1,000 residents, and the number of electricians per 1,000 households."
A detailed methodology, and complete results, is found in Construction Coverage's study "These Cities Need More Electricians." To study the results for yourself online, visit here:
https://constructioncoverage.com/research/these-cities-need-more-electricians-2023
Notes: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, blending his own conclusions with highlights of a press release, the aforementioned study and LaFirenza's narrative. The release and accompanying materials came from mike@latticenewswire.com , Lattice Publishing LLC, 1111 6th Ave., Suite 300, San Diego, California 92101
