The Pulse in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City could be the site for a new multi-million-dollar apartment complex that will be a haven for young professionals.
On Tuesday Oklahoma City Council members listened to plans to convert an empty space into a modern living space. The area hidden by pines, oaks and a chain link fence, a place of temporary refuge, could soon take on a new purpose in the community.
Infiniti Investment Solutions representative Ken Harris reminisces about how the building used to be a Holiday Inn that was abandoned in 1993 and now they plan to create a beautiful building.
Economic Development Program Manager, Joanna McFadden stated that having 204 apartment units with people living in them will generate a lot of activity and its worth the $1.9 million in funding from the city that comes through tax increment financing.
For Harris his company is spending $20 million and what he loves the most about Oklahoma City is they have almost zero tenant delinquency. He believes its a part of the culture of the state of Oklahoma.
Harris hopes to have the project finished in a year, but the council must approve the plan first. It's up for a vote on September 26th.
