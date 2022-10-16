The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber announced last week that Christy Gillenwater has been named as the new president and Chief Executive Officer of the organization.
She succeeds Roy Williams, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
Gillenwater comes to Oklahoma City from the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce in Tennessee where she serves as president and CEO. She is also the chair of the American Chamber of Commerce Executives, a national organization of more than 1,300 chambers of commerce.
“When we launched this search, we were looking for a proven executive with a strong economic development background,” said Sean Trauschke, chairman, president and CEO of OGE Energy, and Chamber chair.
“Christy met every requirement. In addition to leading four chambers of progressively larger size, she brings direct experience in both public policy and economic development. She has also been selected by her peers to lead their national organization – that says volumes about the respect they have for her work and her leadership.”
“Part of my passion for the important work of chambers of commerce includes benchmarking leading communities, and Oklahoma City is definitely a city of innovators whose initiatives are both bold and smart,” Gillenwater said.
“I look forward to meeting our members and the leadership of Oklahoma City as we begin our work together. My experience in Chattanooga reinforced how powerful collaborations between businesses, organizations and elected officials can create greater economic and talent development opportunities. Collectively, with volunteers, leadership, community residents and our team, we can continue moving Oklahoma City in a positive direction.”
Gillenwater’s experience prior to Chattanooga includes leading chambers of commerce in Indiana, including Southwest Indiana (Evansville), Bloomington, and Greenfield Area Chamber of Commerce.
She worked in government relations for the Muncie-Delaware County (IN) Chamber of Commerce and later in economic development for the Muncie-Delaware County Economic Development Alliance. She is a graduate of Indiana University and holds an MBA from Ball State University.
She is a certified chamber executive and a graduate of the Institute for Organizational Management and the Harvard Business School’s Young American Leaders Program. Gillenwater is also a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100.
Williams will continue to serve in his role through the end of 2022, with Gillenwater joining the organization in early January.
Note: The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber affirms its history as "the voice of Oklahoma City business and industry for more than a century, taking an active role in helping create a business climate in Oklahoma City that is conducive to its long-term growth and vitality. The Chamber supports its members and the business community through its divisions of Economic Development, Education, Government Relations, Marketing and Communications, and Membership. The Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau is also a division of the Chamber, promoting Oklahoma City as a first-class visitor destination. Whether through economic development and workforce development efforts and activities, promoting business-friendly legislation, coalition building, promoting tourism, engaging in strategic community initiatives, or enhancing Oklahoma City’s name and image, the Chamber is poised to continue its mission of ensuring Oklahoma City’s standing as one of nation’s best places in which to live and work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.