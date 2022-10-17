The local “Build My Future” program is headed for another strong success, if advance registrations and planning are accurate – as they seem to be.
Marla Esser Cloos, an author and podcaster known for her “Green Home Coach” programs, told The Oklahoma City Sentinel: “The high school hands-on, construction career day, ‘Build My Future OKC 2022’ is right around the corner on Wednesday October 26.” This year’s event is produced by the Central Oklahoma Home Builders Association, which has been involved with planning and development since the start,
Although the event is full, interested readers can review a 3 minute video capturing the spirit and enthusiasm of the 2021 event.
Teachers and sponsors, and participating students, turn up in the video, which includes comments from Will Blake, a business columnist The Oklahoma City Sentinel who is the co-owner of Vesta Foundation Solutions.
Last year's successful event sparked lots of "word-of-mouth" publicity -- always the best way for good news to spread.
According to organizers, "Interactive, hands-on exhibits from organizations in the skilled trades and the building industry will provide students opportunities to experience what their future could be. Participating schools send students for approximately five hours of activities provided by industry partners. Student activities include educational displays, equipment operations, and learning experience."
The Professional Women in Building Council of Central OK, an award-winning group, brought the "Build My Future" concept to Oklahoma City.
Earlier this spring, allied groups sponsored a Construction Camp for local seventh and eight graders, as columnist Jack Werner reported.
Concerning the upcoming program, Cloos said, “One of our goals is to raise awareness of the many careers and jobs in the building industry and skilled jobs and how this is a big part of workforce development.”
Every such event is distinct, with its own dynamics and results. But Cloos is likely correct when she observes, “With 1600 high school students registered, it will be an action packed day.”
