Oklahoma Christian University is partnering with the Chickasaw Nation to bring an on-campus mental health clinic with low-cost services, form marriage and family therapy to students.
The family therapy clinic opened in January to offer services to individuals, couples, children and adolescents on campus and via telehealth. Three faculty members lead the clinic and observe the master's students with one semester of classes under their belt as they counsel clients.
The new clinic does not accept health insurance, but its services range from $25 to $75 based on income. However, the clinic does accept payment from health savings accounts and offers free adjustments for people with barriers.
The clinics director Jennifer Patterson is excited about the change that's happening as they provide therapy services. Currently the clinic sees about 30 cases a week.
Follow links to related stories:
Ellie Mental Health is open in Norman | Community | city-sentinel.com
Tips for Nurses Struggling With Their Mental Health | Business And Careers | city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Dept. of Mental Health campaign highlights the importance of mental health for students as school returns | Community | city-sentinel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.