Oklahoma City – The Oklahoma Broadband Office (OBO) has been allocated $167.7 million in additional federal grant funds for high-speed internet expansion throughout the state, Executive Director Mike Sanders announced.
The OBO has received official notification by the U.S. Department of Treasury of the allocation through the American Rescue Plan Act’s Capital Projects Fund (CPF).
The funding will be used to further expand reliable and affordable high-speed internet service throughout the state.
“We will invest these funds in areas of the state where broadband infrastructure expansion has historically been cost prohibitive due to low population density and geographic constraints,” Sanders said.
“In other words, rural Oklahoma will be the biggest beneficiary.”
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and state legislative sponsors created the mechanisms to facilitate the expansion in rural areas of the state through 2022 legislation.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/politics/governor-kevin-stitt-signs-bills-expanding-rural-broadband-connectivity/article_73642e7a-cd5a-11ec-bdd5-0bd2bf2ebf94.html )
The Capitol Projects funds will support a competitive grant program designed to reduce the financial barriers for internet service providers (ISPs) to build out high-speed internet service.
ISPs that seek subgrants to conduct the expansion work will be required to participate in the Federal Communication Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which helps ensure low-income households can afford high-speed internet.
ACP provides a discount of up to $30 per month, or up to $75 per eligible household on Tribal lands, which is approximately two-thirds of Oklahoma, according to a press release from OBO.
Current data show more than 728,000 Oklahomans currently lack access to reliable high-speed internet service with the majority living in rural areas of the state.
CPF is the third federal infrastructure grant program approved for administration through the OBO. The others are the ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, at $382 million, and BEAD, the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment fund, at $797.4 million.
An interactive service map has helped identify the areas in greatest need for special projects to expand rural availability.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/oklahoma-broadband-office-launches-interactive-internet-service-map/article_5da44416-3de4-11ee-aaca-9f00f9987c05.html )
Notes: Oklahoma has launched a bold and transparent effort to ensure fast and affordable broadband internet service is available throughout the state and the Oklahoma Broadband Office is a key component. Created in 2022, the office is on a mission to develop and administer federal grant programs to make affordable, high-speed internet available to all Oklahomans. It also coordinates efforts throughout the state to ensure broadband expansion is conducted effectively and efficiently. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story based on past stories and on a transmission from Tim Allen, a veteran of state government work and now key staffer for the Broadband Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.