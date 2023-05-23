Oklahoma City-based Allergy Specialist Shuttered Amidst Lawsuit Over Unpaid Debt
Prominent allergy expert Dr. Amy Darter, who abruptly closed the Institute of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology in Oklahoma City, is now ensnared in a lawsuit.
The lawsuit, launched in April, alleges that Darter owes AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, a leading pharmaceutical company, over $1 million. The dispute arises from an alleged breach of contract regarding payments for purchased medicine. Despite being served regular invoices and being given until February 3rd to square off the outstanding balance, Darter has allegedly failed to meet her obligations. As of March, her total outstanding balance, including late fees, reportedly stood at $1.08 million.
Darter's sudden closure of her clinic was attributed to a cybersecurity attack—an assertion that the FBI has not corroborated, citing the absence of reported cyber attacks associated with the clinic. Her silence on the issue, as well as her refusal to return the pharmaceuticals or compensate AmerisourceBergen, has fueled the legal dispute.
The pharmaceutical company's lawsuit seeks immediate possession of the collateral Darter initially offered, which includes assets of her company and personal items. In addition, AmerisourceBergen demands reimbursement for the outstanding debt, attorneys' fees, and associated costs.
Efforts to reach Darter have so far been unsuccessful. A media contact linked to her said they are striving to reestablish contact and are hoping to reactivate the clinic's phone lines by Thursday.
For the patients left stranded by the sudden closure of the allergy clinic, this lawsuit underscores the intricate, often challenging intersections of healthcare and legal disputes.
The court's ruling in this case may serve as a crucial precedent in establishing the responsibilities and obligations of healthcare providers in business contracts with pharmaceutical companies.
