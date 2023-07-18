The Oklahoma Broadband Expansion Council will meet July 19th, 2023, at the Harvey Parkway Building located at 301 NW 63rd street, Suite 105 in Oklahoma City.
The meeting is an open meeting and people can observe this meeting in person or online. To join the meeting by phone call 1 405)-898-0717. Conference ID is 983 234 830#.
Agenda
- Call to Order
- Compliance with Open Meeting Act
- Possible Discussion, revision, and vote to approve the minutes fo the Council meeting of June 21, 2023
- Opening Remarks by Vice-Chair
- Committee reports with discussion and possible action on recommendations.
- Geographic Boundaries
- Adoption Rates & Digital Opportunity
- Policy Impacts
- Update from Oklahoma Broadband Office
- Development Update on Oklahoma Online Broadband Mapping Portal
- Palling update on Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment ("BEAD"), Digital Equity Act ("DEA"), and America Rescue Plan Act ("ARPA") programs Discussion of possible agenda items for next meeting
- Closing remarks and announcements
- Adjournment
Recently the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes began training fiberoptics installation technicians to begin expanding broadband access for all tribal members. In January the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners, and the National Telecommunications and Information's Administration (NTIA) hosted the Internet for All Oklahoma local and tribal coordination workshop.
Editor's Note: Pat McGuigan Editor Emeritus of the City Sentinel contributed to this article.
