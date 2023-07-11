A new WalletHub study places Oklahoma as the 6th most expensive state for energy in the U.S.
In 2022 the U.S. had it third hottest July since 1895 according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This year Oklahoma has already seen record breaking heat.
WalletHub has compared the total monthly energy bills in all of the 50 states and the District of Columbia to see who was paying the most for electricity, natural gas, motor fuel, and home heating oil.
The study shows that Oklahoma has a total energy cost of $583 making the sooner state the place with the 6th highest utility bills in the U.S.
- Wyoming $845
- North Dakota $ $645
- Alaska $613
- Connecticut $593
- Massachusetts $589
- Oklahoma $583
- Vermont $567
- Iowa $552
- New Hampshire $551
- Indiana $545
The District of Columbia takes the title and the state with the most inexpensive energy costs of $274.
