FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) — An oilfield worker was killed Thursday in an accident at a northwestern Oklahoma oil rig, officials said.
In a statement, the Major County Sheriff's Office says the accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. about six miles (10 kilometers) northeast of Fairview or about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.
Emergency personnel arrived to find Jerry Pollard of El Reno, Oklahoma, pulled into a cable winch drum.
Pollard worked for Orco Service LLC at the rig owned by Stride Energy LLC.
Rig operations have been suspended while the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office investigate.
