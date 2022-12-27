Milwaukee, Wisconsin, via Newswire.com -- With so much time spent on work, a job has a broader impact than how much money someone makes. It can provide a sense of purpose and stability; it can also be a source of stress. Overall, having a job can have a big impact on one's general worldview and expectations for the future. In this report, Northwestern Mutual looks at a few ways a job can affect someone's outlook.
A sense of purpose
A job can give someone a sense of purpose - something to wake up for in the morning. When a job also becomes a routine and a place to socialize, it can often add to this feeling of purpose.
Beyond just having a reason to get up in the morning, working can also give someone a sense of accomplishment and pride. When someone feels like they're engaged in something meaningful, it can be very fulfilling. It can also give someone something to focus on outside their personal life, which can be a healthy distraction from day-to-day stressors.
Stability
Having a job can provide a sense of stability on multiple levels. Whether it's having a steady income to cover necessities, providing structure and routine in someone's day-to-day life, or becoming a place to meet new people and make friends, a job can be a source of consistency. Of course, it's important to acknowledge that working in an unstable environment can have the opposite effect.
The benefits a job provides can also bring a sense of stability. For example, having health insurance can provide peace of mind. Conversely, not having health insurance can be a source of stress, knowing that an illness or injury can potentially be very costly. The ability to acquire additional insurance, such as life insurance, whether through an employer or purchased separately via a steady paycheck, has its own beneficial tack-on effects.
In this analysis -- provided to The Oklahoma City Sentinel by Northwestern Mutual via Newswire.com -- the question posed "Is whole life insurance worth it? Those willing to ask the question should consider both the stability afforded by a guaranteed death benefit and the potential utility of having a policy that will accumulate cash value.
Stress and anxiety
While It's important to acknowledge the structure a job can provide, it's no secret that having a job can also be a source of stress and anxiety. For many people, jobs are a big part of their lives and can impact their wellbeing. They may worry about the pressure to perform well, meeting deadlines, or dealing with demanding customers or colleagues. They may also feel anxious about our job security or worried they're not doing as well as we could be. Coping with stress isn't easy. Those feeling stressed at work should do their best to take some time for themselves—this can help them relax and recharge and make it easier to cope with challenges at work and at home.
The information cited in this story was included in a press release from Newswire.com. The release was sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel newspaper, which adapted the release for online distribution. Newswire is a press release distribution platform that regularly works with news organizations around the world.
Opportunities for Growth and Development
While not every job comes with mobility and the option to grow in the role, many provide options for advancement, learning, and development. These opportunities can give someone a sense of progress and a goal to work toward.
By pursuing new challenges at work, employees can gain new skills and knowledge, and build confidence in their ability to meet future challenges. This can lead to increased satisfaction both inside and outside of work.
The original press release can be viewed here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.