NFIB Oklahoma Hosts Small Business Day in Oklahoma City, hearing from A.G. Drummond, House & Senate leaders
Oklahoma City –- The National Federation of Business (NFIB-Oklahoma) hosted Small Business Day on April 17.
Attendees at the State Capitol Event heard remarks from Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
Before A.G. Drummond’s remarks, attendees participated in a Q&A with House Business & Commerce Committee Chair Representative Kevin McDugle , R-Broken Arrow, and Senate Business & Commerce Committee vice chair Senator Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond.
During the panel discussion, small business owners were able to ask questions and hear legislative updates.
The event also featured a presentation from the Oklahoma Historical Society.
Following the event, NFIB State Director Jerrod Shouse said:
“It’s always a treat to have small business owners here in the capital. Our members and small business owners across the state are struggling in this economic environment, as qualified workers remain in short supply and inflation continues to put pressure on prices. Having our small business owners here to talk about the challenges they face helps our lawmakers craft better policies. We’ll continue to work with the Legislature to make it easier to do business in Oklahoma.”
Earlier this year, NFIB participated in the historic Field Hearing of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee, held in Yukon.
Chuck Mills, an icon in the NFIB in Oklahoma and nationwide, testified at that hearing about the challenges facing small businesses due to the impact of inflation, supply chain issues and labor supply.
He also described ways in which business, Shawnee's Mills Machines, was facing the mix of difficulties.
Mills said, in a commentary provided first to The City Sentinel, "We need our lawmakers to encourage able-bodied Americans to return to the workforce. We don’t need a higher tax bill that would further restrict our cashflow. On behalf of all small business owners, I implore legislators to please not make it any harder for me to stay in business here in Oklahoma."
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/workforce-woes-are-the-root-cause-of-small-businesses-problems/article_d7cc7142-bcfb-11ed-8c4c-2fafc5b04257.html )
The Mills commentary was featured nationwide in a Yahoo News distribution.
That hearing also drew the historic written testimony submission of Reggie Wassana, governor of the Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma.
Wassana detailed his work with federal officials in sustaining the Two Tribes historic efforts to achieve the long-promised returns of historic tribal holds near Fort Reno in western Oklahoma.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/the-cheyenne-and-arapaho-tribes-are-diligently-striving-to-recover-fort-reno-lands-for-the/article_ee833e58-c358-11ed-9a85-67314ced8a7b.html )
Wassana pointed to a brighter economic future for all small enterprises in western Oklahoma, in the event of success:
"Our tribes are successful, educated and providing community services to tribal and non-tribal citizens in our tribal jurisdiction. Fifty-five percent (55%) of our workforce are non-tribal. We have a positive economic impact in Oklahoma and [are] the largest employer in Western Oklahoma."
Notes: According to press information from NFIB (NFIB.com), for 80 years, the group "has been the voice of small business, advocating on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C., and in all 50 state capitals. NFIB is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and member driven. Since our founding in 1943, NFIB has been exclusively dedicated to small and independent businesses and remains so today.
Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel Online prepared this story for posting, expanding it from a press release from National Federal of Independent Business (NFIB Oklahoma) to include earlier news on small business.
Patrick McGuigan
