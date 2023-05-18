The American Petroleum Institute (API) released a news analysis on the growing economic contributions of America’s natural gas and oil industry in all 50 states, including investment in Oklahoma ranging from taxes and workforce wages paid to indirect and induced jobs in retail, manufacturing, agriculture and other sectors throughout the energy supply chain.
The study, commissioned by API and prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), showed that the industry supported more than 351,000 jobs and contributed over $57 billion toward the state’s economy in 2021.
“Natural gas and oil delivers growing economic contributions to America that were nearly equivalent to Canada’s annual GDP last year.
From Oklahoma to California, America’s natural gas and oil workforce is the backbone of communities, supporting nearly 11 million careers throughout the energy supply chain,” API President and CEO Mike Sommers said.
“America’s economic outlook is brighter when we are leading the world in energy production and this analysis serves as a reminder that we need policies and regulations that encourage investment and enable development.”
The PwC report is based on the latest government data available at the state, national and congressional district level. The findings highlight the importance of policies that promote energy development, including meaningful action on permitting reform and the issuance of a final five-year plan for offshore oil and gas leasing.
According to the analysis, in 2021, the industry directly and indirectly:
Supported 10.8 million total jobs or 5.4 percent of total U.S. employment.
Generated an additional 3.7 jobs elsewhere in the U.S. economy for each direct job in the natural gas and oil industry.
Produced $909 billion in labor income, or 6.4 percent of the U.S. national labor income.
Supported nearly $1.8 trillion in U.S. gross domestic product, accounting for 7.6 percent of the national total.
In 2021, the U.S. led the world in natural gas and oil production and the benefits of that leadership permeated throughout non-producing and producing states alike. At the national level in 2021, the natural gas and oil industry:
Supported 10.8 million total jobs or 5.4 percent of total U.S. employment.
Generated an additional 3.7 jobs elsewhere in the U.S. economy for each direct job in the natural gas and oil industry.
Produced $909 billion in labor income, or 6.4 percent of the U.S. national labor income.
Supported nearly $1.8 trillion in U.S. gross domestic product, accounting for 7.6 percent of the national total.
Click here for more information on the economic impact analysis and here to view a copy of the report.
Managing Editor Stacy Martin contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.