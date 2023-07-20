A new study on rent price trends across the United States has pegged the state of Oklahoma – and its capital city – as a comparative price bargain, even in the context of inflationary price pressures in much of the nation.
State Rent Price Trends
State-level rents decreased on a yearly basis in 33.33 percent of markets in June. Price declines continue to be driven by markets in the West where region-wide rents dropped by -0.31 percent year over year in June. The West was the only region to show prices declines as has been the trend throughout 2023.
In contrast, the South grew by a moderate 0.80 percent, while the largest gains were in the Northeast where prices are now 4.32 percent more expensive than they were in June 2022, and in Midwest, where rents increased by 3.72 percent.
On a monthly basis, rents grew in 57.14 percent of markets as we enter the high season for leasing and contracted in 42.86 percent of state markets.
Year-over-year state decreases in some states
Overall declines in the West were led by Washington, Idaho, Arizona, and Nevada, four of five states to experience the largest rent declines in June. Prices in Washington and Idaho fell by more than 6 percent, while Arizona decreased by just under 5 percent and Nevada by slightly more than 3 percent year over year. Oregon, another Western state, declined by 2.59 percent.
Rents in Texas and Oklahoma, the most western of the Southern states, declined by roughly 4 and 2.50 percent respectively.
In Maryland, the only other Southern state among the 10 largest “losers” in costs, rents declined by nearly 3 percent.
In total, 14 states saw yearly rent declines in June.
Of the 10 states that saw the largest yearly decreases, five were in the West, three were in the South, one was in the Midwest and one in the Northeast.
Washington (-6.77 percent)
Idaho (-6.02 percent)
Arizona (-4.92 percent)
Texas (-4.16 percent)
Nevada (-3.20 percent)
Maryland (-2.92 percent)
Oregon (-2.59 percent)
Oklahoma (-2.48 percent)
Pennsylvania (-2.10 percent)
Illinois (-1.57 percent)
The following metro areas have experienced the greatest decreases in rent prices year over year.
Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN (-15.20 percent)
Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX (-13.59 percent)
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA (-13.56 percent)
New Orleans-Metairie, LA (-12.26 percent)
Oklahoma City, OK (-11.49 percent)
Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV (-11.49 percent)
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA (-9.52 percent)
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX (-6.66 percent)
Birmingham-Hoover, AL (-5.57 percent)
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI (-4.84 percent)
x
States where rents have increased
The Midwest and South continue to dominate the list of largest state-level gainers. Of the 10 states that experienced the highest rent growth, eight are from these two regions, including South Dakota and Mississippi, which each grew by more than 26 percent year over year.
With the largest rent growth regionally, two Northeastern states also appear among the largest yearly gains, including New York, with nearly 12 percent growth, and New Hampshire which increased by 7.46 percent.
Among the 10 states with the highest year-over-year rent growth, all demonstrated increases above 6 percent:
South Dakota (+26.72 percent)
Mississippi (+26.66 percent)
Iowa (+15.69 percent)
North Dakota (+11.87 percent)
New York (+11.71 percent)
Arkansas (+11.24 percent)
Nebraska (+8.30 percent)
New Hampshire (+7.46 percent)
Wisconsin (+7.22 percent)
Indiana (+6.54 percent)
The following metro areas have experienced the greatest increase in rent prices year over year.
Kansas City, MO (+16.00 percent)
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA (+11.24 percent)
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI (+10.32 percent)
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA (+9.42 percent)
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC (+7.21 percent)
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN (+6.56 percent)
Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT (+5.97 percent)
San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA (+5.77 percent)
Columbus, OH (+5.42 percent)
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA (+5.05 percent)
Metro areas rent trends include price declines in Oklahoma City
Among the 50 most populous metropolitan areas, California dominated the list of largest gainers in June, despite regional trends in the West. California takes three spots among the top 10 biggest yearly increases lead by San Jose, which rose by nearly 9.50 percent. Rents in the Los Angeles and San Diego metros also grew by more than 5 percent each.
The Kansas City, Missouri, metro saw the most significant yearly increase this month at 16 percent. Other Midwestern metros, including Columbus and Minneapolis, saw increases of 10.32 percent and 5.42 percent, respectively.
Reflective of regional trends, several Western metros outside of California were among the largest decliners in June, including Seattle, Las Vegas and Portland.
Five metros in the South were also among the largest losers. After recent double-digit increases, Austin, TX, saw significant rent declines at -13.59 percent, along with New Orleans at -12.26 percent, and Oklahoma City at -11.49 percent.
In total, 26 metros saw yearly declines, with 15 metros registering declines greater than 3 percent.
NOTES: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, gleaning it from a massive study sent by Rent. https://www.rent.com/research/average-rent-price-report/ . Of necessity, some information is left out. For those interested in greater detail, study of the well-organized full report (Jon Leckie, Researcher for Rent) is encouraged.
