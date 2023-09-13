Oklahoma City –- First Americans Museum (FAM) announced this week that Kerrie Brinkman-White has been named its new Institutional Advancement Director.
Brinkman-White joins the FAM executive leadership team. She is responsible for sustaining current FAM supporters and stakeholders, cultivating a broader private and public support for the institution and overseeing marketing to ensure identity consistency and to attract new visitors locally, nationally and internationally.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kerrie Brinkman-White to First Americans Museum as the new Director of Institutional Advancement. Kerrie brings a deep well of knowledge in cultivating donor relationships, securing grants, and fostering philanthropic partnerships,” said James Pepper Henry, First Americans Museum Executive Director/CEO.
“Her expertise will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission and ensuring our cultural legacy for generations to come."
Brinkman-White has an extensive background in sales, marketing and organizational development.
Prior to joining FAM, she spent four years at Lyric Theatre as the Director of Development. She played a key role in securing Lyric as the Official State Theatre of Oklahoma, as well as many other successful campaigns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brinkman-White brings her experience at Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department as Senior Sales, Marketing, and Business Development Officer to help boost FAM as one of Oklahoma's top tourist destinations.
“FAM bears witness to a regenerative power that transcends any other place in Oklahoma. The connection to the Earth, our shared history -- the untold narratives, and the dedication to nurturing them, is palpable,” Brinkman-White said.
“I'm humbled by the responsibility to serve FAM’s mission and privileged to work alongside those who’ve served decades to safeguard its legacy and ensure FAM’s future continues to benefit Oklahoma, Oklahomans, and the nation.”
Notes: The mission of First Americans Museum (FAM) is described as follows: “to educate the broader public about the unique cultures, diversity, history and contributions of the 39 Tribal Nations in Oklahoma today. The 175,000-square-foot facility showcases state-of-the-art exhibitions in history, culture and art; live public and education programs; a full-service restaurant presenting unique Native-inspired cuisine; and a museum shop featuring one-of-a-kind hand-made items created by Oklahoma’s premier Native American artists.” Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel (Oklahoma City) prepared this story for posting. For ongoing coverage of the First Americans Museum, visit city-sentinel.com , which has an extensive archive of stories. FAM located on the Oklahoma River, southeast of the heart of Downtown Oklahoma City.
