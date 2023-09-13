Plans have been submitted to construct an addition on top of a five-story structure at 108 east California along the Bricktown canal for a new boutique hotel.
The existing building has been vacant for two years and has been recently taken back by its owner Gary Cotton after some ambitious plans for an event center collapsed.
The new plan would place a rooftop pool that is partially cantilevered toward the canal to offer a panoramic view of the skyline. Next to the infinity pool would be cabanas and a bar lounge at canal level.
Other amenities will include a cafe and juice bar, spa, a bar lounge on the main level, and a 1,000 square foot presidential suite on the top floor, and total of 60 rooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.