Negotiators for the United Parcel Service (UPS) and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters agreed on a tentative contract early Tuesday (July 26).
That move could avoid a strike. Many have termed the agreement a major win not just for Teamsters but also for organized labor in the U.S. Union members in Oklahoma are among those applauding the apparent accord.
The 340,000 union members must still approve the agreement.
Package handler and Teamsters Local 886 (Oklahoma City) member Holly Baca said, “I think we could have won better, I think it is a much better proposal than what we have gotten for part-timers in the past, by leaps and bounds-but it does not close the gap of concessions part-timers have forced upon them since the 80’s. The equivalent of $8 in 1982 is $25.29 today, and the only reason we use $8 is because part-time pay got chopped down to $12 previously.”
Baca asserted that after inflation the union workers are being asked to accept lower wages than what people were offered in 1980, before UPS became a billion-dollar company.
Here are aspects of the tentative contract -- some described as "concessions" to the Teamsters
* Full and part-time union workers will start with a $2.75 raise in 2023 and expand to $7.50 by the end of the five-year contract.
* Increased starting pay for part-timers, going from $16.20 an hour to $21. An hour and will advance to $23 per hour.
* Teamsters' union members are classified as Regular Package Car Drivers (RPCD) and placed into seniority.
* Improved working conditions such as air conditioning in vehicles and cargo ventilation.
* Martin Luther King Day off for all Teamsters Union members.
* Wage increased for full-time union members to an average top rate of $49 per hour.
* Part-time union workers would have their longevity wages increased up to $1.50 an hour on top of their new hourly raises.
* No more "forced overtime" on Teamsters drivers' days off.
Some analysts say the accord, if approved in a July 31 voters of Teamsters membership, could create 7,500 full-time jobs at UPS, and the fulfillment of 22,500 open positions to give part-timers a chance to transition to full-time positions.
Teamsters General Secreatry-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman said, “UPS came dangerously close to putting itself on strike, but we kept firm on our demands. In my more than 40 years in Louisville, representing a member of Worldport the largest UPS hub in the country I have never seen a national contract that levels the playing field for workers so dramatically.”
