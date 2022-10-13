Oklahoma City -- The National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA) recently recognized Dolese Bros. Co. plants for achievements in safety during its Legislative & Policy Forum held Sept. 20 – 23.
National Organization recognizes Dolese Sand and Stone plants for safety excellence
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
The following Dolese plants received certificates of achievement during NSSGA’s 2022 Safety Excellence Awards for maintaining a safe workplace as evidenced by safety performance over a consecutive period without an MSHA (Mine Safety and Health Administration)-reportable injury:
· 7 Mile Mine, Ponca City, Oklahoma
· Ardmore Quarry, Ardmore, Oklahoma
· Cooperton Quarry, Cooperton, Oklahoma
· Coleman Quarry, Coleman, Oklahoma
· Dover Sand Plant, Dover, Oklahoma
· Guthrie North Sand, Guthrie, Oklahoma
· Roosevelt Quarry, Roosevelt, Oklahoma
· White Eagle Sand, Ponca City, Oklahoma
“At Dolese, we encourage our employees to make safety a personal value,” Dolese Bros. Co. Director of Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) David Finley said.
“While we’re proud to be recognized for our efforts, the true reward comes from the good our efforts do for our communities, our customers and our employees.”
About Dolese: Dolese Bros. Co., a longstanding construction materials business, supplies quality foundational building products used to construct and grow communities. Founded in 1902, the company’s commitment to customer service and product quality has helped it grow from its humble beginnings to today’s operation of more than 60 facilities with over 1,000 employees throughout Oklahoma. Dolese delivers on a mission to improve communities through its products, actions and support of local organizations.
