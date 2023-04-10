Mullin tours western Oklahoma, highlighting Armed Services Committee and other work
U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, completed an inaugural tour of Southwest Oklahoma last week. Stops in Lawton, Altus, Guymon, Boise City and elsewhere were included.
The state’s junior senator met with business leaders at the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, where he took questions about pressing issues facing Southwest Oklahoma. The Senator outlined his role on the Senate Armed Services Committee, the debt limit, and the future of state commerce.
Mullin attended the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) grand opening to celebrate a new public-private partnership bringing aerospace and defense industry opportunities to Lawton.
In remarks, Sen. Mullin said the FISTA will bring high-paying jobs, added revenue, and attract desirable businesses from across the nation. His membership on the Armed Services panel affords him a vital position -- as characterized in a press release on his Senate website -- “in ensuring Oklahoma’s military installations and defense industry have what they need to protect and serve our nation.”
Mullin visited Fort Sill for an operations overview of the Field Artillery School (from Col. John Barefield) and Col. Curtis King (Commandant of the Air Defense Artillery). He spoke with Base leaders about fleet expansion, modernization, training Ukrainian forces, and the future of the base operations.
Mullin spent the afternoon in Altus, where he met with Vice Commander Col. Patrick Brady-Lee of the 97th Air Mobility Wing for a briefing and tour of Altus Air Force Base (AFB). The Senator learned about how Altus AFB “has become the premier installation for producing the world’s most inspired, proficient, and adaptive mobility warriors to deliver airpower for America.”
Mullin also went to an Altus community meet-and-greet at the historic Museum of the Western Prairie. During time questions, Mullin spoke about the threat of Communist China, aid to Ukraine, the ongoing drought in Western Oklahoma, and the latest on the farm bill and federal crop insurance.
Mullin’s “inaugural tour of Western Oklahoma” began in Beaver, Laverne, Shattuck, and Woodward -- after the kick-off Tuesday (April 4) in Guymon and Boise City.
Mullin went to the Beaver County Stockyards, where he met with Commissioner Kerry Regier, the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce, and other county residents. During that stop, he responded to queries on the drought, the farm bill, workforce shortages, and burdens from the federal bureaucracy.
In, Laverne, residents asked what Mullin’s staff deemed “important questions about Chinese entities purchasing U.S. farmland, ... support for the Second Amendment, and the importance of limited government to allow Oklahoma families and businesses to thrive.”
At the Shattuck Chamber meeting (in the Senior Citizens Center) he updated his work in Washington, D.C., touching on regulatory burdens, Veterans Administration health care, and constitutional freedoms.
At the Woodward Chamber of Commerce, Mullin fielded about TikTok, American energy production, Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, and more. He toured the High Plains Technology Center at Woodward Middle School to learn about the “TAP” program, which teaches trade skills and career development for students beginning in Sixth grade.
Other stops included a Boise City town meeting, a tour of the Seaboard Pork Processing Plant, and a visit to Panhandle Oklahoma State University.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City) prepared this for online posting, drawing from several press releases and facebook posts covering the Mullin tour.
Patrick McGuigan
