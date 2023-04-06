Research for MoneyPenny has revealed the costliest cities in the U.S to have a job interview.
Oklahoma City, and Bakersfield (California) were revealed to be the cheapest cities in terms of the personal cost for job interviews.
 
A news release from MoneyPenny posited these reflections:
 
The thought of potentially starting a new job is always an exciting one -– landing an interview after spending hours perfectly crafting your CV is a very validating feeling but many of us have likely not considered how much an interview costs, both in terms of time and money.
 
Whilst interviews are (usually) free to attend, expenses can quickly rack up when you consider travel and food costs, along with the time you may have to take out of your current role to attend the interview.
 
Moneypenny researchers searched to find out the average cost of an interview across the U.S, and the most and least expensive cities to be interviewed in, taking into account the hourly rate employed people may have to sacrifice to attend the interview, alongside food, drink and travel costs.
 
The Average Cost of An Interview Across The United States
 
Moneypenny’s research discovered that the average cost of an interview across the U.S was $72.29 – and this was just for a single interview. They also calculated the cost of a three-stage interview, which works out at around $216.90!
 
Oklahoma City was revealed to be the cheapest city for an interview, with the total for a single-stage interview being $60.31, but the costs can still build if the employer invites you back – with three stages costing $180.94.
 
Bakersfield in California followed closely, with a one interview costing $61.88 and Detroit placed third in the ranking ($67.26).
 
Texas seemed to be one of the best locations for cheap interviews, with three cities (El Paso, Fort Worth and San Antonio) appearing in the top 20 ranking.
 
The costliest places to interview across the United States
 
San Jose was revealed to be most expensive city out of the 50 cities Moneypenny looked at, with one single interview costing $108.59.
A 3-stage interview could cost potential employees $325.77.
 
California seems to be one of the most expensive states to have a job interview, with San Francisco being the second-most expensive city, with one interview costing $102.86.
 
To view more of the research, please visit the full blog post here: https://www.moneypenny.com/us/resources/blog/what-is-the-cost-of-an-interview-in-the-us/
 
Notes: Moneypenny took the top 50 U.S cities by population and used Numbeo (https://www.numbeo.com/cost-of-living/ ) to look at the following data: Average hourly salary (This was then doubled to reflect 2 hours to time spent on the interview), average price of a McMeal, average price of a coffee, average cost of one-way transport ticket (this was then doubled the reflect a return journey).
 
The prices were all then combined to discover which states had the highest interview prices, and multiplied by 3 to find the price of a 3-state interview.
 
Moneypenny is described in promotional materials as "a leading provider of phone answering, live chat and customer contact solutions working with businesses of all shapes and sizes. Moneypenny offers a personalized service acting as part of your extended team exactly as they would if they were based in an office."
 
More about the firm that conducted the study: Moneypenny has over 1,200 employees globally. The company handles over 20 million calls and live chats for 21,000 businesses. Moneypenny is proud to have been part of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ seven times and to be recognized as a Great Place To Work (GPTW).
Moneypenny Group includes award-winning companies, VoiceNationNinjaNumber and Alphapage.
 
Note and Disclosure: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City, USA), developed this story for online posting, working from material provided by Chloe Maxwell, a senior Digital Public Relations Executive with Connective3 (London, Manchester and Leeds, in the U.K.). MoneyPenny (see above) is one of her clients. Pat ‘Americanized’ some of spellings in the story.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

